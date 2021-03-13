COVID Vaccine: The Latest Updates in Illinois

With Aurora opening their third one-day mass vaccination site Saturday morning, there have been plenty of vaccine-related updates Illinois residents should know about.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

COVID Vaccine Appointments at United Center Open to 4 Additional Chicago ZIP Codes

The following Chicago ZIP codes can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center vaccination site: 60624, 60644, 60651, 60653. According to the mayor's office, the new ZIP codes are on Chicago's South and West Sides in an effort to increase vaccinations in neighborhood with a "high COVID-19 burden."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read more here.

Aurora Opens One-Day COVID Mass Vaccination Site Saturday

Aurora opened its third one-day mass vaccination site Saturday morning, with another expected to arrive next week, according to health officials. Located at the former Carson Pirie Scott building, MASS VAX AURORA opened at 8 a.m. and is set to close at 5 p.m., although appointments already filled up within 15 minutes earlier this week.

Read more here.

Illinois Could Increase Vaccine Eligibility for All Adults Before May 1, Pritzker Says

After President Joe Biden announced plans to direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state could reach that phase even earlier. Speaking at a press conference Friday, Pritzker said he's "confident that not just by May 1, but maybe even a little bit earlier we could open up to everyone in the state, everyone that's eligible."

Read more here.

Vaccination Event At Schaumburg Convention Center March 17

Several suburban communities have partnered with Jewel Osco to host a large COVID-19 vaccination event in the coming weeks at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

As part of the event, first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible residents on Wednesday, March 17, while second does will be given on Wednesday, April 7, according to a news release. Click here for more info.

DeKalb County to Open Vaccination Site at Northern Illinois University Arena

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center next week with help from the Illinois National Guard, state officials announced Friday. DeKalb's location is expected to open Wednesday, according to the state, with a goal of administering up to 270 doses per day.

Read more here.

Will County to Open Two New COVID Vaccination Sites This Month

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County later this month, health officials announced Friday. Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. For more information, click here.

Chicago Could Enter Phase 1C This Month

Chicago health officials say the city could enter the next phase of its vaccine rollout as early as this month, but who will that include? Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about Phase 1C and who could be eligible under the expanding guidelines.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.

Missed Friday's COVID vaccine update? Click here for the daily roundup.