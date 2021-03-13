Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,675 New Cases, 23 Deaths, Over 152K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 1,763 new cases of coronavirus and 23 additional deaths on Saturday, with over 110,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported over the last day brought the state’s total to 1,207,847 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 23 new deaths brought the state to 20,924 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 77,505 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to over 19 million tests performed.

As of Friday evening, 1,082 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 235 are currently in ICU beds, and 95 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.1%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%, which are record low numbers since the pandemic began in Illinois.

On Friday, a record 152,697 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 97,758, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has received 4,623,735 doses of the vaccine, and a total 3,943,970 have been administered in the state.