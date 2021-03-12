COVID Vaccine: The Latest Updates in Illinois

From Cook County appointments to future eligibility expansions to new vaccination sites, there have been plenty of vaccine-related updates Illinois residents should know about.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

All 20K Cook County First-Dose COVID Vaccine Appointments Booked Within 2 Hours

About 20,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccination appointments were booked within two hours of opening Friday in Cook County, health officials announced. The appointments for five Cook County vaccination sites opened at noon for those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B, officials said.

Illinois Could Increase Vaccine Eligibility for All Adults Before May 1, Pritzker Says

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After President Joe Biden announced plans to direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state could reach that phase even earlier. Speaking at a press conference Friday, Pritzker said he's "confident that not just by May 1, but maybe even a little bit earlier we could open up to everyone in the state, everyone that's eligible."

Read more here.

DeKalb County to Open Vaccination Site at Northern Illinois University Arena

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center next week with help from the Illinois National Guard, state officials announced Friday. DeKalb's location is expected to open Wednesday, according to the state, with a goal of administering up to 270 doses per day.

Read more here.

Chicago Could Enter Phase 1C This Month

Chicago health officials say the city could enter the next phase of its vaccine rollout as early as this month, but who will that include? Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about Phase 1C and who could be eligible under the expanding guidelines.

Aurora to Open 3rd One-Day COVID Mass Vaccination Site This Weekend, Another Next Week

Aurora is set to open its third one-day mass vaccination site this weekend, with another on the way next week, health officials announced. MASS VAX AURORA will open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Carson Pirie Scott building, although appointments filled up within 15 minutes Thursday. For more information, click here.

Will County to Open Two New COVID Vaccination Sites This Month

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County later this month, health officials announced Friday. Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. For more information, click here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.