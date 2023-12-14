COVID hospitalizations spike in Illinois, with half of state's counties at elevated levels

Health authorities in Illinois are urging the public to take precautions, as half of the state’s counties are now at elevated levels of COVID hospitalizations.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 Illinois counties are currently at a “high” level of COVID hospitalizations, while another 41 are at a “medium” level.

In the Chicago area, most counties remain at low-levels, but Kankakee County is currently at a medium level, as are the five counties in northwest Indiana that make up NBC Chicago’s viewing area.

According to state data, there were 1,225 new COVID hospitalizations reported over the last seven days, an increase of 22% over the previous week.

Other respiratory illnesses are also impacting the U.S., including RSV, which has caused increases in hospitalizations at pediatric facilities in the state in each of the last 10 weeks, according to IDPH.

Flu and COVID cases diagnosed by lab tests have also gone up for three consecutive weeks.

According to IDPH guidance, masking is strongly encouraged at medical facilities in areas where COVID hospitalizations are at “high” levels. Institutions can also use discretion to mandate masking in areas where hospitalizations are at medium levels, so long as other illnesses are also showing increases.