COVID by the Numbers: Average Cases, Hospitalizations Decline in Illinois

Illinois health officials reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but there are more signs that the state could be moving past a peak in cases caused by the omicron surge.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 20,483 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours statewide.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With the data now released from over the holiday weekend, the state is averaging 27,795 new cases of COVID per day, a 14.4% reduction from the high watermark of 32,501 daily cases that was established on Jan. 12, according to IDPH data.

In all, 2,682,983 total cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic.

The average number of daily fatalities tied to COVID is also beginning to decrease, with 36 new deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In all, 29,350 deaths are tied to COVID through the course of the pandemic, with 3,501 other fatalities currently listed as “probable” COVID-related deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 183,919 new test results returned to Illinois laboratories, with the state’s testing average also decreasing to 227,307.

The state’s positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 12.2%, while the positivity rate on individuals tested is now at 15.4%.

Hospitalizations have also begun to decline from their record highs, with 6,695 COVID-positive patients currently in Illinois hospitals. That represents a reduction of more than 9% from the state’s peak of 7,380 hospitalizations on Jan. 13.

Intensive care unit admissions are also declining, but at a slower rate. The total number of ICU patients with COVID now stands at 1,120, a reduction of 4.8% from the high watermark set on Jan. 13.