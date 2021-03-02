Coronavirus in Indiana: 582 New Cases, 31 Deaths, 32K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported nearly 600 new cases of coronavirus and 31 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as more than 32,000 vaccinations as the state expanded eligibility to all residents over age 55.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 582 new cases were reported in the state over the last 24 hours. Those new numbers bring the state to 662,750 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Tuesday's new deaths bring the state to 12,192 as a result of the virus, with 431 more deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

Data shows that 20,492 new test results were returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, with 3,235 new individuals receiving COVID tests. That brings the state to 8,056,112 tests performed during the pandemic on 3,123,029 individuals.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate on those tests fell to 3.6% from 3.8% the day before. In that same time, an average of 10.1% of individuals tested for the virus have returned positive results.

Currently, 765 Indiana residents are hospitalized due to the virus, two more than the day before, which marked the lowest number of hospitalizations since late September.

Approximately 5.6% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID patients, while 2.3% of the state’s ventilators are being used by coronavirus patients.

Indiana reported 14,385 first doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, as well as 17,899 residents who got their second dose to be fully vaccinated, for a total of 32,283 vaccinations in the past day.

Those figures brought the total number of people who received their first dose to 1,014,651. That includes 587,359 people who have gotten both doses and are now fully vaccinated, health officials said.

The state expanded eligibility Tuesday from Indiana residents over the age of 60 to include those over the age of 55, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.