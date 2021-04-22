Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,250 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths, 52K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 1,250 new cases of coronavirus and four additional deaths, along with more than 52,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 711,787 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Thursday lifted the death toll to 12,844, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 38,080 new tests have been administered to 6,118 individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.5 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dipped to 5% on all tests and 13.4% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 848 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, and higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 52,461 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 31,359 new individuals were fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,887,012 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,653,798 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.