Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,240 New COVID Cases, 9 Additional Deaths, 64K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 1,240 new cases of coronavirus and nine additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 64,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 687,713 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new death lifts the state's death toll to 12,642 fatalities. Another 406 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 35,285 tests have been administered, with 5,582 of those on new individuals. A total of 8,938,557 tests have been performed on 3,262,518 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 4% positivity rate on all tests and a 10.2% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 677 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. According to state data, 5.5% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.6% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 64,578 combined first, second and single doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,857,486, with a total of 1,162,464 people now fully vaccinated.

The White House and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that a new COVID mass vaccination site is opening in Gary, Indiana, next month under a partnership between local, state and federal officials.