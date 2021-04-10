Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,630 New COVID Cases, 13 Deaths, 175K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,630 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths in the last day, along with a record-breaking 175,000 vaccinations administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday's new cases brought the state to 1,276,830 since the pandemic began last year. Although less than Friday, the number of new cases has continued to rise over recent weeks in Illinois, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place.

Saturday's 13 additional deaths brought the state to 21,489 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 84,478 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.1 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity remained the same Saturday, with 4.2% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 175,681 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Friday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 122,674 doses.

As of Saturday, the state has administered over 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,001,105 doses.

As of midnight, 1,831 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers very gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 381 are in ICU beds and 178 are currently on ventilators in the state.