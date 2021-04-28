Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,728 New COVID Cases, 33 Deaths, 106K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 106,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Wednesday bring the state total to 1,328,454 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 21,891, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 87,698 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 3.4% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days remained at 4.1%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 106,173 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 100,823 doses.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered over 9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 11,322,205 doses.

As of midnight, 2,154 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 502 are in ICU beds and 238 are currently on ventilators in the state.