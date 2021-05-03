Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,049 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, 16K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,049 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the last day, along with nearly 17,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Monday bring the state total to 1,341,777 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,047, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 49,473 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22.8 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 3.4% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days remained at 4%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 16,920 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 78,440 doses, though Illinois officials noted that weekend data was not available from several pharmacies, so those numbers may be low.

As of Sunday, the state has administered over 9.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 11,802,395 doses.

As of midnight, 1,963 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 479 are in ICU beds and 249 are currently on ventilators in the state.