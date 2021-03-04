Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,740 New Cases, 42 Deaths, Over 93K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Thursday reported 1,740 new cases of coronavirus, along with 42 additional deaths and more than 93,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,193,260 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 42 new deaths reported Thursday bring the state to 20,668 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 73,990 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, officials said, lifting the total number of tests performed to 18,389,512.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate remained at a record low of 2.4% Thursday, the same as the previous two days. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at 2.9%, according to IDPH data.

As of Wednesday night, 1,200 individuals were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, with 260 patients in the ICU and 128 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 93,302 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, state health officials said. That puts the state at an average of 78,942 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 2,993,543 doses of the vaccine so far.