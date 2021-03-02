Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,577 New Cases, 47 Deaths, Over 61K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Tuesday reported 1,577 new cases of coronavirus, along with 47 additional deaths and more than 61,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,189,416 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 47 new deaths reported Tuesday bring the state to 20,583 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 56,181 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, officials said, lifting the total number of tests performed to 18,234,668.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate remained at a record low of 2.4% Tuesday, the same as the day before. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at 2.8%, according to IDPH data.

As of Monday night, 1,231 individuals were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, with 281 patients in the ICU and 148 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 61,061 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, state health officials said. That puts the state at an average of 77,876 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 2,817,892 doses of the vaccine so far, out of 3,630,085 doses delivered to providers in Illinois or allocated to long-term care facilities in the state.

According to IDPH, Illinois will receive 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday, which only requires one shot and can be stored at higher temperatures.

More than 90% of the newly authorized vaccine will go to mass vaccination sites throughout the state, with the remaining doses shipped to other providers, officials said. IDPH noted that the total doses does not include those going to Chicago, which will receive its own allocation.

“As Dr. Fauci and many medical experts have pointed out time and again, we are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state, so that we are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic.”