Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,495 New COVID Cases, 21 Deaths, 25K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 25,000 vaccinations administered, though a server issue may have caused the vaccination number to be underreported, according to the state's health department.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,368,709 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,466, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 58,222 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23.9 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.3% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days went down to 2.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 25,936 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 56,593 doses. But a server issue may have lowered Tuesday's vaccination data.

"The server pharmacies use was experiencing delays and some doses administered at pharmacies are missing from yesterday’s number," IDPH said in a release. "The issue looks to be resolved and those doses are expected to be included with [Wednesday's] data."

As of Sunday, the state has administered over 10.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,503 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 407 are in ICU beds and 234 are currently on ventilators in the state.