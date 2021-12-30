Coronavirus in Illinois: 128,246 New Cases, 386 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 128,246 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 386 additional deaths and over 320,000 new vaccine doses administered.

The new cases and deaths mark a continued increase over the last several weeks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In all, 2,149,548 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 27,821 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 1,260,179 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 44 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week has gone up to 10.2%, an increase from the 6.3% reported last Thursday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 14.4%.

Over the past five days, a total of 322,324 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 46,046 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 19 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 64% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 72% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 5,689 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, marking an increase of roughly 500 over the last week. Of those patients, 1,010 are in ICU beds, and 565 are on ventilators, both of which have also risen in the last seven days.