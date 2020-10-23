United States

Coronavirus Case Increase Sets New US Record, Rising by Over 77K in One Day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. set a record Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases rose by over 77,000, topping the previous record in July, NBC News reports.

Nationwide, 77,640 new cases were reported for the day, up from the previous record of 75,723 on July 29, according to NBC News' tally.

New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows a 13-percent increase in children infected over the first two weeks of October.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Remdesivir 16 hours ago

FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir as Coronavirus Treatment

Maine 22 hours ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Centered on Maine Church Grows Again

The record-breaking daily tally comes as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached nearly 8.5 million, with 224,280 deaths. There were 921 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday.

Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday afternoon that the agency has noted a "distressing trend" in which coronavirus case numbers are "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

United Statescoronaviruspandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us