Coronavirus Case Increase Sets New US Record, Rising by Over 77K in One Day

The U.S. set a record Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases rose by over 77,000, topping the previous record in July, NBC News reports.

Nationwide, 77,640 new cases were reported for the day, up from the previous record of 75,723 on July 29, according to NBC News' tally.

New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows a 13-percent increase in children infected over the first two weeks of October.

The record-breaking daily tally comes as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached nearly 8.5 million, with 224,280 deaths. There were 921 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday.

Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday afternoon that the agency has noted a "distressing trend" in which coronavirus case numbers are "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country."

