U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC Warns of ‘Distressing Trend' in COVID-19 Cases as Country Heads Into Fall

CDC and Health and Human Services officials issued the warning in a rare public briefing

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The government's top public health officials warned that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across a majority of the country in a rare briefing Wednesday afternoon, NBC News reports.

Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency has noted a "distressing trend" in which coronavirus case numbers are "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country."

Full NBC News coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 5 hours ago

COVID-19: Pediatric Infections on the Rise

Coronavirus Pandemic 7 hours ago

Virus Spikes Have Officials Looking to Shore Up Hospitals

"This past week, we've seen nearly 60,000 cases a day on average, as well as 700 deaths," he said.

Butler, a respected career scientist at the agency, spoke Wednesday at a rare on-camera media briefing at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta, alongside Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Much of the increase in cases is centered in the Midwest. States like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin have recorded rises in COVID-19 case numbers in the last two weeks. Public health officials attribute the spikes, in part, to cooler weather that is forcing people indoors.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventioncoronavirusRobert Redfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us