Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Monday was a big day in the state of Illinois, as multiple health care regions were moved forward into less-stringent coronavirus restrictions.

With Monday’s news, Illinois regions are now spread out into four different mitigation categories, with two, Region 3 in western Illinois and Region 5 in southern Illinois, advancing all the way to Phase 4, meaning that indoor dining and bar service can resume in those regions.

Indoor dining is being allowed to resume in Regions 1, 2 and 6, but indoor bar service is only allowed to return to locations that also offer food.

Here is a breakdown of where each region stands, along with thresholds they’ll have to hit to further draw back restrictions.

Regions in Phase 4 of Coronavirus Mitigations:

Region 3 (West Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 5.7% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing

Region 5 (South Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

Regions in Tier 1 of Coronavirus Mitigations:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 7.1% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 8/10 days decreasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 7.2% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 27% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 6.7% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 28% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing

In order for a region to move forward from Tier 1 mitigations to Phase 4, it must have a positivity rate of 6.5% or lower for three straight days, an ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days, and must report continued declines in hospitalizations at least seven times over a 10 day span.

Regions in Tier 2 of Coronavirus Mitigations:

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties) –

Positivity Rate: 8.7% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 31% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties) –

Positivity Rate: 8.7% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 25% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County) –

Positivity Rate: 8.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

Region 11 (Chicago) –

Positivity Rate: 8.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 29% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

In order for a region to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 mitigations, it must have a positivity rate between 6.5 and 8% for three straight days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and must show continued decreases in hospitalizations over a 10-day span.

Regions in Tier 3 of Coronavirus Mitigations:

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 8.9% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 22% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 6/10 days decreasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties) –

Positivity Rate: 8% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 25% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 4/10 days decreasing

In order for a region to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 mitigations, the region’s positivity rate must be 12% or lower for three straight days, its ICU bed availability must be at 20% or higher for three straight days, and hospitalizations must decrease on seven of the preceding 10 days.