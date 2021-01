Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

As regions in Illinois continue to see rollbacks in coronavirus mitigations, some regions are starting to see some changes in trends that could lead to re-imposed rules in coming days.

Regions 10 and 11, comprised of suburban Cook County and Chicago, were officially moved into Tier 1 mitigations on Saturday, meaning that both regions can resume indoor dining on a limited basis.

The seven-day positivity rates in both regions are continuing to decline, while hospitalizations have either remained steady or decreased each of the last 10 days, allowing the region to move forward from Tier 2 restrictions.

Some areas are reporting decreases in ICU bed availability, including Region 3, located in western Illinois and consisting of several large communities, including Springfield, and Region 4, which is adjacent to St. Louis.

Here is where things stand in each of Illinois’ 11 health care regions.

Phase 4 Mitigations:

Region 3 (West Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 4.5% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 5 (South Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 5.2% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 23% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois) -

Positivity Rate: 5.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 28% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Tier 1 Mitigations:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 6.5% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 29% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 6.3% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 30% (steady)

Hospitalization Trend: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties) –

Positivity Rate: 7.6% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (steady)

Hospitalization Trend: 8/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County) –

Positivity Rate: 7.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 21% (steady)

Hospitalization Trend: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 11 (Chicago) –

Positivity Rate: 7.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 28% (steady)

Hospitalization Trend: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

To move from Tier 1 mitigations to Phase 4, a region must have a positivity rate of 6.5% or lower for three consecutive days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and register no increases in hospitalizations for seven of the preceding 10 days.

Tier 2 Mitigations:

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois) –

Positivity Rate: 8.4% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 8/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties) –

Positivity Rate: 7.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 30% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 6/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties) –

Positivity Rate: 8% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trend: 8/10 days decreasing

To move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, a region must have a positivity rate of 8% or lower for three consecutive days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and register no increases in hospitalizations for seven of the preceding 10 days.