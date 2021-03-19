Cook County, Aurora Appointments and Eligibility: The Latest Vaccine Updates in Illinois

Cook County and Aurora are both set to open new COVID vaccination appointments and the state announced big changes for eligibility.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

COVID Vaccine Cook County Appointments Open Friday for Phase 1B Plus

Cook County will release new COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday for all Illinois residents qualified in Phase 1B Plus as the county prepares to expand eligibility.

Registration for the appointments will open at 12 p.m. on the Cook County vaccine website. Appointments can also be made by calling the county's hotline at (833) 308-1988 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Kane County's COVID Vaccine Hub Opens in Batavia Friday

Kane County officials announced that a new mass vaccination site, called the Kane Vax Hub, will open in Batavia Friday.

The site will be located at 501 N. Randall Rd., in what was formerly a Sam's Club store. It will be will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, depending on vaccine supply, but only those currently in priority groups 1A, 1B and 1B+ are eligible for appointments, official said. Here's how to schedule an appointment.

Aurora Opening Appointments Friday for Another Mass Vaccination Clinic

Aurora is set to open up appointments for another mass vaccination clinic in the Chicago suburb Friday.

The city's sixth mass vaccination clinic is slated to take place on March 24 at Cathedral of St. John AME Church. Appointments can be made starting at noon Friday at www.aurora-il.gov/massvaxaurora.

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Will Expand to All Adults Outside Chicago in April, Pritzker Says

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning on April 12, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made the announcement during a COVID-19 update in which he also unveiled a new framework for the state's reopening plan. Read more here.

Illinois National Guard to Assist Vaccination Efforts in McHenry, Lake Counties

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the Illinois National Guard will be deployed to the Lake County Fairgrounds to help bolster coronavirus vaccination efforts at the site, while a mobile vaccination team will now assist health officials in McHenry County to boost numbers there.

The announcement was made in a press release Thursday.

Read more here.

Pritzker to Expand Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility and Announce New Reopening Phase: Sources

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to announce on Thursday a major expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across Illinois as well as a new phase in the state's reopening plan, sources said. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are expected to deliver a COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. from the Thompson Center in Chicago, according to his public schedule. Watch live here.

Chicago's Phase 1C Will Begin on March 29. Here's What That Means

Chicago will enter Phase 1C, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers, on March 29, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announced Wednesday. Find out if you're eligible here.

Glenview Announces One-Day Vaccination Site for Residents 65 and Older on March 23

Glenview will host a one-day COVID vaccination site in partnership with Jewel Osco next week, offering vaccines to residents 65 and older.

The Village and Park District are hosting a 1-day COVID-19 vaccination site provided by Jewel-Osco. This event is for Glenview residents age 65 and older ONLY on Tuesday, March 23.Registration will take place by PHONE ONLY at (847) 802-8602 beginning at 12:00pm tomorrow, March 18 pic.twitter.com/iSsdXg9N1L — Village of Glenview (@GlenviewVillage) March 17, 2021

Schaumburg Convention Center Now Open to 11 Chicago Suburbs For COVID Vaccines

The Schaumburg Convention Center opened Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to several suburban communities in partnership with Jewel Osco.

As part of the vaccination event, first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible residents, while second doses will be given on Wednesday, April 7, according to a release. More information here.

DeKalb County Opens Vaccination Site at Northern Illinois University Arena

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center next week with help from the Illinois National Guard, state officials announced. DeKalb's location is expected to open Wednesday, according to the state, with a goal of administering up to 270 doses per day.

Read more here.

Walgreens Acknowledges Glitch With COVID Vaccine Scheduler Website, Third in as Many Weeks

Walgreens has again apologized for a "technical glitch" with the COVID vaccine scheduler on its website, marking the third time in as many weeks that the company has acknowledged issues with its online appointment sign-up process. Read more here.

New Illinois Mobile Vaccination Sites Open

Starting this week, the National Guard will be brining vaccines to rural communities to set up events that will delivering upwards of 1,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine per day, the governor announced Monday. The program will begin with events in Fayette and Shelby counties before expanding to additional sites in Moultrie and Clay County later this week, the governor's office said. Only residents from the specified county will be able to receive vaccinations at the site. List of locations below:

Mar 15 Fayette County Health Department 416 W. Edwards, Vandalia, IL http://www.fayettehealthdept.org/COVID-19.html 1,000 County residents only Mar 17-18 Lake Shelbyville USACE Dam West Recreation Area 1989 IL-16, Shelbyville, IL https://www.shelbyhealth.net/ 1,600 County residents only Mar 20 Moultrie County Location information to follow https://www.moultriehealth.org/ 800 County residents only Mar 22 Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, Clay County 555 Park Road, Flora, IL https://www.healthdept.org/ 700 County residents only

CPS Says There's Enough COVID Vaccine Doses for All Teachers and Staff

Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district has accessed enough doses of the available COVID-19 vaccines to offer appointments or sign-ups to all 52,000 employees. More here.

COVID Vaccine Appointments at United Center Open to 4 Additional Chicago ZIP Codes

The following Chicago ZIP codes can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center vaccination site: 60624, 60644, 60651, 60653. According to the mayor's office, the new ZIP codes are on Chicago's South and West Sides in an effort to increase vaccinations in neighborhood with a "high COVID-19 burden."

Read more here.

Will County to Open New COVID Vaccination Site Next Week

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County later this month, health officials announced Friday. Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. For more information, click here.

Vaccinated State: The Path Forward

In the finale episode of "Vaccinated State," we look at what's ahead and hear a Chicagoan’s story that took a surprising turn, changing her decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.