Batavia COVID Vaccine: How to Sign Up for an Appointment at the Kane Vax Hub

Kane County officials announced Thursday that a new mass vaccination site, called the Kane Vax Hub, will open in Batavia Friday.

The site will require an appointment, but will aim to increase equitable distribution of the vaccine in the area.

The site will be located at 501 N. Randall Rd., in what was formerly a Sam's Club store. It will be will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, depending on vaccine supply, but only those currently in priority groups 1A, 1B and 1B+ are eligible for appointments, official said.

“The new vaccination site is going to vastly improve the ability of Kane County to

vaccinate our citizens and workforce," County Board Chairman Pierog said in a statement. "Kane County is fully committed to serve our underserved populations that have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic and will be providing direct communication and access to vaccination for these communities by working with community partners like Pace, Township Offices, School Districts, and community organizations to help with appointments and transportation. We want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and we will provide the resources and services to make that possible.”

Those looking to book an appointment can go to KANEVAX.ORG. Officials said new appointments would be available weekly as vaccine becomes available.

Those need assistance with making an appointment can also call:

KANEVAX Phone

855-4-KANEVAX

855-452-6382

Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center

833-621-1284

Illinois' Guidance on COVID-19

800-889-3931

DPH.SICK@illinois.gov

Also this week, Aurora opened yet another one-day mass vaccination clinic.

Thursday's clinic opened at the former Carson Pirie Scott store located at 970 N. Lake Street, where first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, officials said.

The appointments were open only to Aurora residents who qualify in Phase 1B Plus of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

Two other new coronavirus vaccination sites are also set to open in nearby Will County later this month for people eligible under Phase 1B and the Schaumburg Convention Center opened Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to several suburban communities in partnership with Jewel Osco.

