Chicago Police Officer, Detective Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two more members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed Sunday.

According to Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi, the individuals, a police officer and a detective, tested positive for the virus Sunday. Both work in different facilities, and Guglielmi said that the officers were not linked to the department’s first confirmed case of the virus, which was reported last week.

“We are taking these cases extremely seriously and are working as hard as possible to practice appropriate infection control and educate police officers on best practices,” Guglielmi said.

Affected workstations are being cleaned after the positive tests, and members of the department who may have come in contact with the individuals have been notified.

On Thursday, Chicago police reported that a detective had tested positive for the virus. The detective worked out of a facility in Homan Square.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the officers involved, but Guglielmi said that they are in “good spirits.”

