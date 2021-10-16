Chicago Launches Series of COVID Vaccine Clinics to Boost City's Vaccination Numbers

The city of Chicago is stepping up its efforts to boost COVID vaccination numbers before the end of the year, and numerous local organizations are hosting vaccine drives in the coming week.

The drives are part of a new initiative called “Project Chicago 77,” which is aiming to ensure that at least 77% of Chicago residents ages 12 and up start their COVID vaccine shots before the end of 2021.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, approximately 73.9%, or 1.7 million, Chicago residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the coming days, numerous vaccine drives will be held at a variety of locations, including specifically-designated vaccination clinics, food pantries and various pop-up events throughout the city, according to a press release from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office.

An updated list of events can be found on the city’s COVID-19 response website, but here are the currently scheduled events where COVID vaccine shots can be received.

Saturday:

Discount Mall: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October Teen Fest: 12-4 p.m.

Bricktown Square: 12-5 p.m.

Community Vaccination Resource Fair: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday:

New Life Covenant South East: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Swap-O-Rama Ashland Avenue: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Buyer’s Flea Market: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Open Boulevards: North Lawndale: 1-5 p.m.

Monday:

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools Fulton Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Hirsch High School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Palmer Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday:

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CPS Garvy Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Sinclair Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

PC+ Vaccination Station: Austin: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

44th Ward Community Center: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Chicago State University: 12p.m. – 4 p.m.

CPS Second Chance Elementary School: 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday:

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CPS Earle STEM Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CPS Taft High School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CPS Hamline Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chicago State University: 2-6 p.m.

Thursday:

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s Car Light Replacement Program: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Flu + COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (12th Ward): 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CPS Chicago Agriculture High School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Taft High School (Freshman Campus): 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Twain Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Gary Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Shield Center: 1-5 p.m.

CPS Jensen Elementary School: 3-5 p.m.

Harvest Community Resource Fest: 3-6 p.m.

Friday:

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CPS Chicago Military High School: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CPS Mitchell Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CPS Ruggles Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CPS Turner Drew Elementary School: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.