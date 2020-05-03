Amid Phased Reopening, Indiana Reports 645 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Officials in Indiana have reported 645 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths on Sunday.

According to state officials, 19,933 residents have now tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. A total of 108,859 tests have been administered statewide, with 18.3 percent of those tests returning positive results, according to data made available by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Nearly 4,800 tests were administered over the last 24 hours, according to state data.

The state’s death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,132. Another 114 deaths are being classified as “probable COVID-19 deaths” by state officials.

The state also updated its hospitalization data as officials prepare for a phased reopening of businesses and other facilities. Currently 43.7 percent of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 16.3 percent of ICU beds statewide currently in use by COVID-19 patients.

More than 80 percent of the state’s available ventilator capacity is open for use, while 7.8 percent of ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Most of Indiana’s counties will move into what is known as “phase two” of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, but three counties hardest hit by the virus will leave restrictions in place. Lake County, where 2,036 positive tests have been reported, and Marion County, where 6,176 positive tests have been reported, will begin phase two on May 11, which Cass County will wait until May 18 as their numbers of positive tests continue to climb.

All of Indiana’s counties have at least two positive cases of the virus, while all but one of the state’s counties have at least five positive tests reported.