With cases surging in states across the country, NBC 5 Investigates has pulled together data that shows how Illinois and Indiana compare to other states.

The data shows the number of new and cumulative coronavirus cases reported by health officials.

According to that data, nearly a dozen states have reported more coronavirus cases than Illinois in the last seven days, including Florida, California, Texas, Arizona and Georgia.

As of Thursday, Texas, Florida, California, New York and New Jersey have reported more total cases than Illinois, which currently ranks sixth nationwide in that category.

Only New York, New Jersey, California and Massachusetts have reported more total COVID-19 deaths than Illinois, but several states, including Rhode Island, Connecticut, Michigan, and Louisiana, have had more deaths per 100,000 residents than Illinois during the pandemic.

The data will be updated each day by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

(NOTE: These numbers come from the Centers for Disease Control. Their daily counts usually vary, somewhat, from the daily totals reported by each state's department of health -- including Illinois and Indiana.)