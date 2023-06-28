Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard jerseys are available on NHL website

Bedard's threads became available shortly after the Blackhawks announced his selection

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many Blackhawks fans already created and customized their No. 98 Connor Bedard jersey. But the real ones are available now on the Blackhawks website and NHL.com.

Here is a photo of the jersey on the NHL website.

The price of the jersey is set at $174.99 on the website. They are available in men's, women's and children's sizes.

Act fast, Bedard's jersey will almost certainly fly off the shelves.

