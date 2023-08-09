Chicago Bears seemingly change primary logo to the Bear, relegate the traditional ‘C'

The Bears, seemingly, changed their primary logo from the traditional "C" to the Bear logo, according to the brand guidelines portion of their website.

If you're confused, FOX Sports published a graphic to illustrate the substitution.

The wishbone "C" logo has been used on the Bears' uniforms since 1962. The opaque version was introduced then, with the orange-colored "C" introduced in 1973.

This would be the first time in 50 years the Bears have made modifications to their logo and structural uniform design, making it seemingly improbable and unbelievable the Bears would modify their uniforms now.

Could this be the "new" logo to print on Bears helmets? Dare I ask, the 50-yard line?

Speculation remains without an official announcement from the team.

