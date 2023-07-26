Chicago Bears cancel Wednesday's open training camp due to ‘very poor air quality'

As poor air quality in the Chicago area lingers, the Chicago Bears moved to cancel their open training camp Wednesday, an alert from the team said.

"Due to very poor air quality, open training camp is canceled," the Wednesday morning alert read, adding that the team will be practicing inside instead. "The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and all staff is our utmost priority."

According to the alert, tickets for July 26, dubbed on the team's calendar as "Community Invite Day," cannot be transferred to an alternate date.

As of 7:40 a.m., Chicago's air quality ranked in the "moderate" category, which comes in at level two on a six-level scale. Earlier Wednesday, Chicago's air quality was slightly worse, ranking in the "unhealth for sensitive groups" category.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures Wednesday are expected to top 90 degrees, with heat indices reaching as high as 105 degrees in some areas.

Bears players on Tuesday reported to Halas Hall in Lake Forest, with training camp set to begin July 26. During the month-long camp, players work to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Between these practices and performances in the preseason games, this is where jobs will be won and jobs will be lost.

Nine training camp practices are open to the public, though tickets to those sold out shortly after becoming available.