Check your wallet: These coins and bills are worth more than you think

Got a $2 bill in your wallet? What about a few pennies in your couch cushions? They may be worth hundreds, or even thousands.

Here's a breakdown of what to look for when you're going through that piggy bank.

Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, some versions of the $2 bill are valued at nearly $5,000.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The company said $2 bills from 1890 with a brown or red seal could sell for up to $4,500. But that's not all.

Some newer versions of the $2 bill could also have a higher value.

Heritage Auctions sold a 2003 $2 bill for $2,400 in July 2022 — and that bill's value could now be significantly higher.

Other versions of the bill, per the U.S. Currency Auctions, are also valued between $500 and $1,000.

Various details like circulation, seal color and printing year all factor in to the bill's worth.

Check the full list of values here.

How much is that penny worth?

Don't throw away that penny in your pocket -- it could be worth more than $400,000, according to Cointrackers. The site notes that certain pennies that were minted in 1943 and 1944 were some of the 25 most valuable pennies for coin collectors in 2023.

The 1944 steel wheat penny could be worth as much as $408,000 in mint condition, and up to $10,000 in average condition, the site said.

Here's a list of the top 10 most valuable pennies for 2023:

1) 1944 Steel Wheat Penny - $408,000

2) 1943 Copper Wheat Penny - $250,000

3) 1856 Flying Eagle Penny - $25,000

4) 1873 Indian Head Penny - $10,000

5) 1858 Flying Eagle Penny - $10,000

6) 1857 Flying Eagle Penny - $7,000

7) 1914 D Wheat Penny - $5,500

8) 1922 D Wheat Penny - $5,000

9) 1909 S VDB Wheat Penny - $4,150

10) 1877 Indian Head Penny - $3,200

You can check the value of your penny here.