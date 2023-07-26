Cease and desist: White Sox protecting Dylan Cease from trades, report

Several teams around MLB have called the White Sox to ask about Dylan Cease's availability for a trade, to which they've received the same answer, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"No."

Several teams who have checked in with the Chicago #WhiteSox to inquire about the availability of ace Dylan Cease, say they continue to get the same response:

"No.''

The White Sox are not interested in a massive rebuild and still hope to contend next year. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

It's clear, now knowing they've put protections on Cease, and likely others on the team, that the White Sox front office is more interested in a reload versus a rebuild.

Still, logic dictates they'll act as sellers as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Earlier Wednesday, the White Sox reportedly engaged in "serious talks" with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding a trade for veteran starter Lance Lynn.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also presented themselves as interested suitors. According to Nightengale on Wednesday, the west coast team is interested in both Lynn and Lucas Giolito.

Seeing as the White Sox are reluctant to listen to offers on Cease, they likely have similar feelings about other members of the club. Weeks ago, the NY Post's Jon Heyman offered a list of four he reported would be, in essence, untouchable from the team.

Heyman listed the aforementioned Cease, Luis Robert Jr. -- who earned his first All-Star appearance this season --, Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jiménez as players the White Sox would prefer to retain. He mentioned Michael Kopech and Yoán Moncada were close to the list but in a separate, less protective tier of their own.

A little over a week ago, Heyman called Cease a "dream acquisition" for the Houston Astros, who are down three key starters to injury. But alas, Cease is off the table. Could they become an interested suitor for Lynn or Giolito?

Time will tell, as the Aug. 1 trade deadline is less than a week away.

