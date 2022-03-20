Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appeals to Russians; Officials Say Mariupol Art School Bombed

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Sunday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

The U.K. has warned of increased civilian casualties as the war in Ukraine drags on. Intelligence updates from the Ministry of Defense show that Russia will likely "continue to use its heavy firepower to support assaults on urban areas."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a direct appeal to Moscow and the people of Russia, claiming 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began. And, according to Mariupol's city council, Russian bombs fell on an art school in the city where about 400 residents were in hiding.

Art school in Mariupol bombed, says city council

Russian bombs fell on an art school in the city of Mariupol where about 400 residents were in hiding, according to Mariupol's city council.

The council said the building was destroyed and "peaceful people are still under the rubble," adding that there were women, children and the elderly. CNBC and NBC News could not confirm if the report was accurate. "Information on the number of victims is being clarified," the council said on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier Sunday, President Zelenskyy said in a televised address that more than 4,000 residents in the besieged city of Mariupol managed to leave for Zaporizhzhya.

He said the Mariupol blockade "will go down in history" as a war crime. "To do such a thing with a peaceful city that the occupiers did is the terror that will be remembered even in centuries."

Zelenskyy appeals directly to Russians

Ukraine's president made a direct appeal to Moscow and the people of Russia early on Sunday morning, claiming 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began.

In his latest speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in Russian saying: "This is 14,000 mothers ...This is 14,000 fathers. These are wives, these are children, relatives and friends."

"And you don't notice it? But there will only be more victims. As long as this war continues. Your war is against us, Russia against Ukraine. On our land," he said, according to an NBC News translation.

CNBC or NBC News has not independently verified the death toll. Estimates of Russian deaths have varied since the war started.

UK warns of more civilian casualties as Russia increases shelling

Russia has made limited progress in capturing Ukraine's eastern cities even though the Kremlin continues to encircle a number of those cities, according to the latest intelligence by the U.K. Defense Ministry.

"Instead, Russia has increased its indiscriminate shelling of urban areas resulting in widespread destruction and large numbers of civilian casualties," the ministry said in a Twitter post.

It warned there could be increased civilian casualties as Russia will likely "continue to use its heavy firepower to support assaults on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses."

Time will prove China is on the right side of history, China's foreign minister says

China is on the right side of history with regard to the Ukraine crisis — and time will prove it, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Chinese state media.

"We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war," Wang said, according to CGTN News.

His comments came after the Friday meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S President Joe Biden, during which Biden warned of "consequences" if China were to provide material support to the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters a day after the U.S.-China meeting, Wang said Beijing will make its own assessment of the situation in an objective and fair manner.

"We will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and we will also oppose any groundless accusations or suspicions targeted against China," he added.

Beijing has so far refrained from condemning Russia, and has refused to call the violence in Ukraine an "invasion."

