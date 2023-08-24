Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin quiet on presumed death of Wagner boss Prigozhin in a plane crash; Putin hails expanded BRICS influence

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally-turned-traitor of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is presumed dead after a private jet carrying him and nine others crashed while travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg on Wednesday evening.

Russia's aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, which fell precipitously from the sky and burst into flames in the Tver Region near the settlement of Kuzhenkino shortly after 6 p.m. local time. All passengers on board are believed to have died.

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the crash, which is believed to have also killed Wagner co-founder Dmitry Utkin. However, Wagner backers and Western allies were quick to draw a link to Moscow, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he believed Putin was behind the incident.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Prigozhin led his paramilitary forces in a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government on June 23 following months spent vocally criticizing the country's top brass.

The abortive insurrection had led to an apparent deal between Prigozhin and Putin, which was meant to see the Wagner leader and his forces relocate to Belarus, while Prigozhin himself pledged to leave Russia for good.

Meantime, Putin on Thursday the hailed expanded influence of the BRICS coalition following the invitation of six new members to join the emerging market bloc.

Belarus to host military drills of Moscow-led security bloc in September

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Belarus is set to host military drills for member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Moscow-led security bloc, in September, Russian media reported the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service as saying Thursday.

"Joint and special drills are planned in the general concept of the Combat Brotherhood-2023 exercise, bringing together the training of various combat parts of the CSTO (Collective Forces)," said the ministry statement cited by the Tass news agency.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

— Karen Gilchrist

Putin hails expanded BRICS influence with new invitees

Marco Longari | Afp | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa for hosting the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg and for his work to "expand the influence" of the grouping.

Putin addressed the meeting via video link shortly after Ramaphosa announced that the bloc of emerging markets had decided to extend membership invitations to six nations including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

"I would like to thank our South African friends for what they did in the course of joint work, I mean the work on agreeing on declarations. I must note that, as it turned out, this work was not easy," Putin said according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.

"I want to assure all colleagues that we will continue the work that we started today to expand the influence of BRICS in the world.

— Karen Gilchrist

At least seven people injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro

At least seven people were injured in an overnight Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Dnipro city that damaged residential buildings and water and gas pipes, the local governor said Thursday.

Among the injured were three men and four women, six of whom were hospitalized, Serhiy Lysak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, according to a Google translation.

"In the middle of the night — powerful explosions in the Dnipro. The enemy hit the city with rockets. One of them was shot down by defenders from the Eastern Air Command," Lysak said.

A transport facility was destroyed in the attack, while a bank, a gas station, a hotel, and an agricultural company were among the other facilities damaged, according to Lysak, who said further details of the destruction were still being confirmed.

Russia did not immediately respond to the claims.

— Karen Gilchrist

Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians as 'free people' on country's Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Ukrainians as "free people" on Thursday as his country marks its independence day.

"Happy Ukraine's Independence Day!" Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Happy Ukraine’s Independence Day!



The day of the free, the strong, and the dignified. The day of equals. Ukrainian men and women. In our entire country.



In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone.



An independent Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tUYTsn3TrE — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2023

"The day of the free, the strong, and the dignified. The day of equals. Ukrainian men and women. In our entire country," he said.

"In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine."

— Karen Gilchrist

Prigozhin's plane had no issues until final 30 seconds, flight data shows

The Embraer Legacy 600 jet that crashed over Russia's Tver Region Wednesday, which led to the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and all nine other passengers on board, showed no signs of problems until its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

The aircraft, which was traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, made a "sudden downward vertical" at 6:19 p.m. local time, around 30 minutes into its journey, Flightradar24's director of communications, Ian Petchenik, told Reuters.

"Whatever happened, happened quickly," Petchenik said.

In around 30 seconds, the plane plummeted more than 8,000 feet from its cruising altitude of 28,000 feet.

"They may have been wrestling (with the aircraft) after whatever happened," Petchenik said. However, he added that prior to its precipitous drop, there was "no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft."

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said it had not been providing any service or support in recent years to the plane.

— Karen Gilchrist

Biden says Putin likely behind Prigozhin plane crash

Andrew Caballero-reynolds | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was not surprised by the presumed death in a plane crash of Kremlin dissident Yevgeny Prigozhin, adding that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the incident.

"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," the president said during a briefing after the crash of Prigozhin's private jet, which was traveling between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer," he added.

Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, said Prigozhin and senior Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were among 10 people travelling on an Embraer business jet that crashed on Wednesday evening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and the Kremlin has yet to comment on the incident.

It comes two months to the day since Prigozhin and his Wagner paramilitary forces staged a mutiny against Moscow's top military brass in June over what he argued was its incompetent prosecution of Russia's war in Ukraine.

— Karen Gilchrist

Wagner boss Prigozhin killed in plane crash with nine others, Russian authorities say

Wagner Account | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is feared dead in a plane crash, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

The aircraft, a business jet, crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, with all 10 people on board killed, according to Russia's state news agency Tass. Prigozhin was on its list of passengers.

The 62-year old paramilitary leader, once a close confidant of Putin's, led a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government in late June after spending months vocally criticizing his country's top brass. His forces, known for their particularly violent battlefield tactics, spearheaded a number of battles for Russia on the Ukrainian front.

— Natasha Turak

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash; Russian attack on Danube destroys 13,000 tons of grain, Ukraine says