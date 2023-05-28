TipRanks Reveals the Top 10 Consumer Goods Sector Analysts of the Past Decade

Over the past decade, rising household incomes have helped boost the consumer goods sector, providing a great investment opportunity for those who know where to look.

TipRanks recognized Wall Street's 10 best analysts in the consumer goods sector for identifying the best investment opportunities. These analysts outperformed their peers with their stock picking and generated significant returns through their recommendations.

TipRanks used its Experts Center tool to identify the pros with a high success rate, and analyzed each stock recommendation made by analysts in the consumer goods sector over the past decade.

The ranking highlights the analysts' ability to deliver returns from their recommendations. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts' overall success rate and the average return. Further, each rating was measured over one year.

Top 10 analysts from the consumer goods sector

The image below shows the most successful Wall Street analysts from the consumer goods sector.

1. John Baugh - Stifel Nicolaus

John Baugh tops the list. Baugh has an overall success rate of 63%. His best rating has been on RH (NYSE:RH), a leading retailer of luxury home furnishings. His buy call on RH stock from March 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021, generated a solid return of 493.8%.

2. Paul Quinn - RBC

Paul Quinn is second on this list and has a success rate of 58%. Quinn's top recommendation is Interfor (TSE:IFP), a Canadian company offering a diverse range of lumber products. The analyst generated a profit of 440.2% through his buy recommendation on Interfor stock from May 8, 2020, to May 8, 2021.

3. Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari ranks No. 3 on the list. Pettinari has a success rate of 69%. His best recommendation has been on Lennar (NYSE:LEN), a home construction company. The analyst generated a return of 161.2% through a buy recommendation on LEN from April 15, 2020, to April 15, 2021.

4. Sam Poser - Williams Trading

Sam Poser bags the fourth spot on the list. The analyst has a 53% overall success rate. Poser's best recommendation has been on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), a footwear company. His buy call on CROX stock generated a 375.5% return from May 13, 2020, to May 13, 2021.

5. Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus

Fifth-place analyst Martin Landry has a success rate of 57%. His best recommendation is Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED), a Canadian cannabis company. The analyst delivered a profit on this stock of 580.8% from Sept. 8, 2017, to Sept. 8, 2018.

6. Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Taking the sixth position is Toshiya Hari. The analyst has a success rate of 62%. His top recommendation was for leading chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Through his buy call on NVDA stock, Hari generated a solid return of 206.4% from June 2, 2016, to June 2, 2017.

7. Chip Moore - EF Hutton

EF Hutton analyst Chip Moore is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 61%. Moore's best call has been a buy on the shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a company focused on developing hydrogen fuel cell systems. The recommendation generated a return of 382.5% from Sept.19, 2019, to Sept. 19, 2020.

8. Michael Swartz - Truist Financial

In the eighth position is Michael Swartz of Truist Financial. Swartz has an overall success rate of 49%. The analyst's top recommendation is MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), a retailer of recreational boats and yachts. Based on his buy call on HZO, Swartz generated a profit of 609.6% from March 20, 2020, to March 20, 2021.

9. Nik Modi - RBC

Nik Modi ranks ninth on the list. The analyst sports a 65% success rate. His top recommendation has been on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), offering craft-brewed beers. The buy recommendation generated a return of 230.2% from March 23, 2020, to March 23, 2021.

10. Mark Astrachan - Stifel Nicolaus

Mark Astrachan has the 10th spot on the list, with a success rate of 65%. Astrachan's best call has been a buy on shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), a consumer packaged goods company focused on lifestyle energy drinks. The recommendation generated a return of 174.5% from May 11, 2022, to May 11, 2023.

Bottom line

Investors can follow the ratings of top analysts to help them make an informed investment decision. We will soon return with the top 10 analysts of the past decade in the service sector.