Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Morgan Stanley, AIG, AMC, UnitedHealth and Others

Morgan Stanley (MS) – Morgan Stanley beat estimates by 20 cents with second-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, while revenue topped forecasts as well, helped by an acceleration in investment banking activity. Despite the beat, Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.6% in the premarket.

American International Group (AIG) – AIG shares surged 5% in premarket trading after it announced a deal to sell a 9.9% stake in its life insurance and retirement services unit to Blackstone (BX) for $2.2 billion. The deal also calls for Blackstone to manage an initial $50 billion in assets backing AIG's life insurance policies and annuities, increasing to about $100 billion over the next six years.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - AMC tumbled another 6.2% in the premarket after the movie theater operator's stock fell for the fourth straight day and the eighth time in nine sessions Wednesday. The skid was capped by a 15% drop in yesterday's session, bringing its total loss over that time to about 41%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – The health insurer saw its second-quarter profit fall by more than a third from a year ago, as consumers resumed elective medical care that they had postponed due to the pandemic. However, UnitedHealth did beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, earning an adjusted $4.70 per share compared to a consensus estimate of $4.43.

Bank of NY Mellon (BK) – Bank of NY Mellon beat estimates by 13 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue topping estimates as well. Its board also reauthorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion in common stock.

Truist Financial (TFC) – The bank that resulted from the 2019 merger of SunTrust and BB&T reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.55 per share, beating the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue also came in above Wall Street projections. Results were helped by strong fee and wealth management income, among other factors.

US Bancorp (USB) – US Bancorp earned $1.28 per share for the second quarter, 14 cents above estimates, with revenue beating estimates as well. Its results got a boost from an improving economy which helped boost credit and debit card revenue and allowed it to lower its credit loss provision.

Norton LifeLock (NLOK) – Norton LifeLock is in talks to buy fellow cybersecurity firm Avast, in a deal that would expand Norton's presence in consumer software. Avast said the two sides were in advanced discussions about a possible cash-and-stock deal. Norton LifeLock fell 2.6% in the premarket.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson is recalling some batches of its Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreen products after benzene was found in some samples. Johnson & Johnson said benzene – which can potentially cause cancer – is not used in the manufacture of the products and it is investigating how it wound up in some products. Shares fell 1% in the premarket.

General Motors (GM) – NHSTA urged owners of about 50,000 Chevy Bolts to park outside after charging the electric vehicles, due to fire risks. GM, which makes the Bolt, had issued a similar warning earlier in the day about vehicles from the 2017 to 2019 model years.

Netflix (NFLX) – Netflix hired former Facebook executive Mike Verdu to lead its video games unit, as it steps up efforts to grow beyond its flagship video streaming business. The stock rose 1.8% in premarket action.

Beyond Meat (BYND) – Beyond Meat opened an online store in China on e-commerce platform JD.com (JD), as it tries to boost sales of its plant-based meat alternatives in that country.