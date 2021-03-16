Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: CrowdStrike, Kodak, Coupa Software & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Source: Nasdaq

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Coupa Software – Shares of the software company climbed 6% after Coupa reported surprise fourth-quarter earnings. Coupa reported earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $163.5 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected losses per share of 11 cents on revenue of $145.7 million.

CrowdStrike – CrowdStrike shares popped 6% after the software company posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. CrowdStrike reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $264.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $250.4 million.

Lennar – The homebuilder's shares rose 1% after Lennar released the results for its fiscal first-quarter. The company posted a revenue of $5.33 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected revenue of $5.13 billion. Lennar also reported an adjusted profit of $2.04 per share, but it was unclear if it was comparable to a forecast of $1.71 per share.

Eastman Kodak – Kodak shares slid 6% after the company reported results for 2020. The photography company posted a net loss of $541 million for the year on revenue of $1.24 billion. In the prior year, Kodak netted an income of $116 million on revenue of $1.24 billion.

Plug Power – Shares of the hydrogen fuel-cell system developer dropped 9% after the company said it will restate financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019, along with quarterly filings from 2019 and 2020, due to accounting errors.

