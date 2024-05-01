Qualcomm gives better-than-expected revenue forecast as company pushes AI-powered smartphones

Handset sales rose 1% year-over-year to $6.18 billion, signaling that the smartphone market may be recovering after a few years of post-covid slumping.

Qualcomm called out strong demand for "premium tier" or "AI-powered" smartphones that require the most advanced chips.

Qualcomm reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that surpassed Wall Street expectations, and provided a strong guide for the current quarter.

Shares rose about 3% in extended trading.

Here's how it did versus LSEG consensus estimates for the quarter ending in March:

Earnings per share : $2.44 adjusted vs. $2.32 expected

: $2.44 adjusted vs. $2.32 expected Revenue: $9.39 billion adjusted vs. $9.34 billion expected

Net income during the quarter was $2.33 billion, or $2.06 per share, versus $1.7 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Qualcomm said it expected between $8.8 billion and $9.6 billion in sales in the current quarter, higher than Wall Street expectations of $9.05 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings guidance of $2.17 per share, versus the company's forecast of between $2.15 and $2.35.

Qualcomm's most important business is its handsets business. It sells processors, modems and other parts for smartphones — primarily Android devices, but also some modem parts in iPhones.

Handset sales rose 1% year-over-year to $6.18 billion, signaling that the smartphone market may be recovering after a few years of post-covid slumping. Qualcomm called out strong demand for "premium tier" smartphones that require the most advanced chips, especially in China. Qualcomm said that revenue from Chinese phone makers increased 40% on an annual basis during the quarter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Qualcomm calls the phones that use its best chips "AI-powered smartphones," citing features such as generative email completion, live translation, and virtual assistants that use the chips specialized "NPU" AI section. One such phone is Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, which launched earlier this year.

The company's automotive business, which sells chips to automakers, also showed signs of growth, rising 35% on an annual basis to $603 million. The company's so-called "Internet of Things" business — comprised of lower-cost chips and chips for virtual reality — contracted 11% year-over-year to $1.24 billion.

Those three business lines are reported together as QCT, the company's chip business, which saw a 1% year-over-year sales increase to $8.03 billion. Qualcomm also highlighted

The company's licensing business, QTL, in which it collects fees from companies that want to integrate 5G or cellular technology into their products, rose 2% on an annual basis to $1.32 billion.

Qualcomm said it paid $895 million in dividends and repurchased $731 million in shares during the quarter. Qualcomm raised its quarterly dividend to 85 cents from 80 cents previously.