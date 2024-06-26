Levi's CEO says the ‘head-to-toe denim lifestyle' is seeing success

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Levi Strauss CEO Michelle Gass said the popularity of "top-to-bottom" denim outfits is growing.

"Our new focus is, yes, continuing to own jeans, but taking that denim top to bottom," she said. "Things like denim skirts and denim dresses — which, historically, have not been big businesses for us — I mean, they're exploding, up triple digits in the quarter."

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Levi Strauss CEO Michelle Gass said the popularity of "top-to-bottom" denim outfits is growing.

"Our new focus is, yes, continuing to own jeans, but taking that denim top to bottom," she said. "Things like denim skirts and denim dresses — which, historically, have not been big businesses for us — I mean, they're exploding, up triple digits in the quarter."

The jeans maker posted its quarterly report on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations for earnings but slightly missing on revenue. Shares sank nearly 13% in extended trading.

Besides the "head-to-toe denim lifestyle," Gass added other trends like baggier and looser items are on the rise. She said that much of this quarter's success came from the direct-to-consumer business and the women's category. Sales were especially strong in the U.S. — the company's biggest market.

Gass suggested that Levi Strauss has moved past supply chain issues it faced last year at this time, saying there's been a "step change in execution from a year ago." She also said the company is expecting "momentum to accelerate" in the second half of the year.

"We see our consumers as being really resilient, and we're excited about the [denim] category," she said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com