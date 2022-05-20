European Stocks Set to Climb as Global Markets Look for Recovery After Turbulent Week

European markets are set to open higher on Friday, tracking global gains as another volatile trading week comes to a close.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is heading for a negative week, having closed lower on Thursday as concerns about inflation and ominous earnings reports from U.S. retailers dented global sentiment.

LONDON — European markets are set to open higher on Friday, tracking global gains as another volatile trading week comes to a close.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 75 points higher at 7,378, Germany's DAX is set to add around 120 points to 14,002 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 49 points to 6,322.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is heading for a negative week, having closed lower on Thursday as concerns about inflation and ominous earnings reports from U.S. retailers dented global sentiment.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, as China kept its one-year benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.7% but cut its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points.

U.S. stock futures rose in premarket trade, pointing to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday as traders watch to see if the S&P 500 will tumble into bear market territory.

Global investors continue to track the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications, which have fed into soaring energy and food prices worldwide. The World Food Programme has said failure to reopen Ukrainian ports would be a declaration of war on global food security.

The war is likely to continue throughout the summer and possibly beyond, despite signs that parts of the country are returning to some normalcy, Ukraine's presidential advisor Oleksii Arestovych said, according to NBC News.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations are currently meeting in Bonn, Germany, to discuss efforts to support Ukraine and global economic challenges arising from the conflict.

On the data front, a flash euro area consumer confidence reading for May is due on Friday.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.