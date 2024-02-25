European markets set to start the week lower as investors await inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Monday as global investors look ahead to more inflation data this week.

The monthly personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, is due out Thursday.

U.S. equity futures inched lower Monday as investors looked forward to the latest inflation reading as well as a slew of big earnings reports this week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a fresh high Monday as traders returned from a long weekend, while measures by South Korean authorities to boost its stock markets did little to push up the main index.

CNBC Pro: The 'best' investment right now: Fund manager picks stocks with almost 15% total returns

Investors seeking to protect their portfolio from the risk of inflation re-emerging in 2024 can pick up 3 "long-term defensive" stocks with good "inflation-linked" earnings, according to Freddie Lait, chief investment officer at Latitude Investment Management.

Lait, once a Goldman Sachs analyst, believes these stocks can grow 10-15% a year while acting as a hedge against inflation.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Is it too late to buy Nvidia shares? Here's what Wall Street says

The buzz around Nvidia shows no sign of abating, with the chip giant posting another quarter of multi-billion dollar revenue upside.

The company, which had already rocketed over 200% in 2023, rose 13% higher on the back of its earnings report. This year alone, it has risen around 58%, with Nvidia last closing around $785 on Thursday.

But just how far can Nvidia go? Here's what analysts are saying. CNBC Pro also scoured through reports this week to list the latest price targets given to Nvidia by major Wall Street banks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,695, Germany's DAX down 41 points at 17,374, France's CAC 29 points higher at 7,946 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 68 points at 32,669, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Bunzl. Data releases include euro zone loans to households for January.

— Holly Ellyatt