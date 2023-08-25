European markets cautious ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday morning as traders await signals from Federal Reserve officials on the likely path of monetary policy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 0.4% while oil and gas shares added 0.6%.

The continental blue chip index closed the Thursday session down 0.4%, as global momentum on the back of U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's blowout earnings faded throughout the day.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated across the board on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses as markets prepared to hear from a host of Fed speakers at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, including a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade on Friday, after Wall Street closed out a dismal regular trading session. Thursday marked the worst day for the Dow since March, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had their biggest one-day losses since Aug. 2.

A cautious open in Europe

European markets made a muted start to Friday's trade

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 0.4% while oil and gas shares added 0.6%.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open around 6 points higher at 7,340, while Germany's DAX is seen around 31 points lower at 15,590 and France's CAC 40 is slated to slip by around 14 points to 7,200, according to IG data.

German economy flatlines in the second quarter

The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, the federal statistics office said on Friday, confirming preliminary estimates published late last month.

The German GDP posted zero growth for the three months to the end of June, compared to the previous quarter, when Europe's largest economy suffered a winter recession.

- Elliot Smith

CNBC Pro: AI, EVs and more: Goldman names 5 'compelling' stocks to play major themes — giving one 60% upside

Analysts at Goldman Sachs named five stocks to play themes including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency, placing two on the conviction list.

The picks are buy-rated names "whose exposure to enduring themes complements a compelling equity story," according to a research note published Aug. 21.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Lucy Handley

CNBC Pro: This U.S. stock is a 'formidable business' with a 'really exciting runway' for growth, analyst says

Hannah Gooch-Peters of Sanlam Investments UK tells CNBC Pro Talks about a company that has an "amazing, diversified business" which helps earnings growth be consistent.

It's a stock with consistent earnings growth, recurring revenue and high barriers to entry, according to the global equity investment analyst.

The stock is up nearly 12% this year, and analysts covering it give it potential further upside of about 16%, according to FactSet.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan