Cramer's Lightning Round: DraftKings is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DraftKings: "It's a buy, DraftKings. It's come down all the way, I'm not worried about Illinois. I think it's in good shape."

Nextracker: "I think Nextracker is terrific."

Micron: "I think Micron's going much higher."

ConocoPhillips: "If you have to own and oil company, I say you own ConocoPhillips."

Chevron: "I like Chevron because you've got a 4% yield."

BlackRock: "I like BlackRock very much...The stock seems ridiculously inexpensive to me versus all of the future prospects they have."

Portillo's: "Portillo's has just been one giant let down, horrible."

Pan American Silver: "It is the cheapest silver stock there is, and I do like it. But I'm not as big a silver fan as I am a gold fan."

