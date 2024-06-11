Cramer's Lightning Round: DraftKings is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
DraftKings: "It's a buy, DraftKings. It's come down all the way, I'm not worried about Illinois. I think it's in good shape."
Nextracker: "I think Nextracker is terrific."
Micron: "I think Micron's going much higher."
ConocoPhillips: "If you have to own and oil company, I say you own ConocoPhillips."
Chevron: "I like Chevron because you've got a 4% yield."
BlackRock: "I like BlackRock very much...The stock seems ridiculously inexpensive to me versus all of the future prospects they have."
Portillo's: "Portillo's has just been one giant let down, horrible."
Pan American Silver: "It is the cheapest silver stock there is, and I do like it. But I'm not as big a silver fan as I am a gold fan."
