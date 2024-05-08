Cramer's Lightning Round: Cloudflare is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cloudflare: "I say you buy, buy, buy right here."

Cognex: "Niche company...I kind of like it, makes money."

KKR: "They and Blackstone have been winners. I like them very much. I typically don't like to recommend these companies because I don't know what they own. But sometimes you just have to take the pedigree and realize they've been so good for so long, you've got to go with the flow."

Ecolab: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Astera Labs: "Too high, let that one come in."

