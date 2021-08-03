Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

CDC Issues New Eviction Ban Effective Through Oct. 3

By Annie Nova, CNBC

No-Mad | iStock | Getty Images
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October.
  • The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new federal eviction moratorium on Tuesday.

The eviction ban will be targeted at areas of the country experiencing high levels of coronavirus infections and will last for 60 days until Oct. 3. The protection could cover around 90% of renters.

The CDC's original eviction ban, which had been in effect since September 2020, expired on July 31.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

More from Personal Finance:
What it would take to make the child tax credit expansion permanent
As women opt out of workforce, what that means for Social Security benefits
Where to put your emergency savings amid rising inflation

More than 11 million Americans remain behind on their rent, and the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Research has found evictions lead to a spike in virus cases and deaths.

Money Report

politics 6 mins ago

Afghan War Has Entered ‘Deadlier and More Destructive Phase,' UN Says

Business 10 mins ago

Frontier Airlines Will Require Employees to Get Vaccinated Or Regularly Take Covid Tests

The White House previously had said it couldn't extend the eviction ban again after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the policy could only be renewed through legislation.

It's unclear how the court will respond to this new moratorium, but it could at least buy states and cities more time to distribute the $45 billion in rental assistance allocated by Congress. Just around $3 billion of that money had reached households by the end of June.

"This is a tremendous relief for millions of people who were on the cusp of losing their homes and, with them, their ability to stay safe during the pandemic," National Low Income Housing Coalition President Diane Yentel said. "President Biden's bold action and leadership in this moment of crisis will save lives and immeasurable suffering."

— Additional reporting by Ylan Mui, CNBC senior congressional correspondent.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCongressJoe BidenCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us