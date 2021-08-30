Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Investors Watch Chinese Video Game Firms Following New Rules

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Tuesday morning trade.

Investors will monitor shares of Chinese video game firms after authorities published new rules limiting the number of hours kids can play online video games.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, as investors monitor Chinese video game stocks following new rules limiting the number of hours kids can spending playing such games.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.63% while the Topix index declined 0.61%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.1% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded below the flatline.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent and Netease will be watched by investors on Tuesday after new rules published Monday by China's National Press and Publication Administration showed plans to limit the time that those under 18 years spend playing video games to just three hours a week.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 edged 0.43% higher to 4,528.79 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% to 15,265.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 55.96 points to 35,399.84.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.703 after its decline last week from above 93.0.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.93 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.8 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7289, largely holding on to gains after its climb from below $0.72 last week.

