Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

Asia-Pacific Stocks Struggle for Direction; Investors Watch Alibaba Shares After Massive Fine

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Friday stateside.
  • Investors will be watching shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators slapped the firm with a 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine in its anti-monopoly probe of the tech juggernaut.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Friday stateside.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sat near the flatline in early trade while the Topix index rose fractionally. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.44%.

Money Report

Economy 44 mins ago

Powell Says It's ‘Highly Unlikely' the Fed Will Raise Rates This Year, Despite Stronger Economy

China 1 hour ago

How Asia Came to Dominate Chipmaking and What the U.S. Wants to Do About It

Stocks in Australia slipped as the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.18%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.08% lower.

In corporate developments, investors will watch shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators slapped the firm with a 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine in its anti-monopoly probe of the tech juggernaut.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.175 following its decline earlier this month from above 92.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.71 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.5 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7619 following turbulent trade last week that saw it swinging from above $0.765 to around $0.759.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.51% to $62.37 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.4% to $59.56 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us