Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Says He Did Not Pull the Trigger Before the Bullet Struck, Killed ‘Rust' Cinematographer

By Melissa Repko, CNBC

Jeffrey Neira | ABC | AP
  • Actor Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger of a gun before a live bullet struck and killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust," according to an excerpt of an "ABC News" interview released Wednesday.
  • The actor said in the interview that he does not know how a live bullet ended up on the set of the Western movi.
  • Law enforcement is still investigating the incident, which killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured Joel Souza, 48, in late October.
"The trigger wasn't pulled," he said. "I didn't pull the trigger."

"The trigger wasn't pulled," he said in the excerpt which was shared on Twitter. "I didn't pull the trigger."

In the interview clip, Baldwin said he does not know how a live bullet wound up on the set of the Western, which was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Law enforcement is still investigating the incident, which killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured Joel Souza, 48, in late October. Charges have not been filed. According to court documents, an assistant director handed a loaded weapon to Baldwin and indicated to him it was safe to use. A search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court shows that the assistant director did not know the prop gun was loaded with live rounds.

In a statement issued a day after the fatal incident, Baldwin said that his "heart is broken" for Hutchins' family.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote on Twitter on Oct. 22. He said he was cooperating with police.

The shooting spurred a call for additional safety measures and working conditions on movie sets.

