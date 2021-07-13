49. Hawaii

Economic Profile
Governor: David Ige, Democrat
Population: 1,407,006
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 8.1%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.4%
Top individual income tax rate: 11%
Gasoline tax: 46.84 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA+, negative
Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
