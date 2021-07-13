49. Hawaii

Economic Profile

Governor: David Ige, Democrat

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Population: 1,407,006

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 8.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.4%

Top individual income tax rate: 11%

Gasoline tax: 46.84 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA+, negative

Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence