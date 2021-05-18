Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 1.65% Amid Inflation Jitters

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • Yields rose early on Tuesday, with investor focus this week on minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due out Wednesday.
  • The number of building permits issued in April and the number of housing projects started last month in the U.S., are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 1.65% on Tuesday morning, as concerns about rising inflation remain, with focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due out later this week.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.651% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.368%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Here's What to Expect From Home Depot Earnings

Autos 33 mins ago

Lamborghini Announces Plan for a Fully-Electric Car by 2030

Yields rose early on Tuesday, with investor focus this week on minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due out Wednesday. Investors will be poring over the minutes for any indications as to the Fed's view on rising inflation.

The Fed has maintained the view that rising inflation is transitory, despite market nervousness about sustained price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that the central bank needed to keep its monetary policy "very strongly accommodative" in order to close the gap in unemployment.

CNBC PRO:

The timing is right to buy these 'significantly undervalued' stocks, analysts say

Morgan Stanley's Wilson says stocks are in a 'rolling-type correction.' Here's what he would own

Wall Street analysts pick their top stocks as the chip shortage rages on

Kokou Abgo-Bloua, global head of economics, cross-asset & quant research at Societe Generale, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that the firm agreed with the Fed's view that inflation was transient.

He explained that "demand-pull inflation," from pent-up consumer savings and "cost-push inflation," with companies cutting inventories to raise cash, would normalize over the next year.

Abgo-Bloua said Societe Generale was therefore expecting to see "peak inflation pressures over the next six to 12 months."

In terms of data out Tuesday, the number of building permits issued in April and the number of housing projects started last month in the U.S., are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions are due to be held Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills and $40 billion of 42-day bills.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19economic stimulushousingFederal Reserve Bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us