Business owners seek to protect themselves from ‘crash and grab' burglaries

When a stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into the windows of Round Two Chicago, a Wicker Park clothing and shoe store, Tuesday morning just before 4:30 am, it was the latest in a series of what are now being called “crash and grab” robberies targeting businesses that sell high-end footwear.

Last week, two other stores along Milwaukee Avenue were also targeted.

“It’s horrible,” said Ruben Picena, who also owns a neighborhood business. “This is so disruptive to our community.”

By afternoon, repairs were well underway at Take Two. One of the projects: installing more rolling security shutters around the corner building.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“We are selling three to four times the amount of shutters we have sold in previous years,” said Conway Bennett, the owner of International Shutter System.

He said the shutters he installs are the strongest on the market. He pointed to the Boneyard Chicago robbery attempt last week. The thieves crashed a vehicle into the shutters three times, he said, before they took off and ran away.

“You have to do multiple attempts to get into the store which allows the police officer to drive by,” he said. “It creates a delay.”

Chicago Ald. Daniel La Spata says he is disheartened by the crash and grab trend. He posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), calling for changes in city infrastructure.

“It is relatively new to see people use their cars in such a violent, destructive way to commit these crimes and its going to need us to adjust our infrastructure to prevent these crimes,” he said.

In addition to the rolling shutters, some businesses are installing concrete barricades in front of the buildings. Some of them are designed to look like planters.

At Boneyard Chicago, which was struck Thursday, the shutters worked, but the owner wishes he still had the barricades he says his alderman made him take down.

“For 100% fact, this wouldn’t have happened if the barricades were there,” said Jacob, who does not want to use his last name.

Barricades, shutters and cameras; the latest weapons in a war against crime that business owners say they will keep fighting.

“This comes with the turf, it’s the nature of the business,” Jacob said. “We kind of expect these things.”