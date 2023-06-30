Bulls sign Jevon Carter to a three-year deal

The Chicago Bulls and free agent guard Jevon Carter have agreed to a three-year contract worth $20 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

Carter's signing will come from the Bulls' mid-level exception, which hard caps the Bulls. As it stands, the Bulls are $9 million below the projected $165 million luxury tax line and $15-16 million below the first apron.

The move for Carter is a shot at upgrading the Bulls' shooting. He's a career 39.7 percent 3-point shooter on three attempts per game. Last season, he shot 42 percent from beyond the arc on over four shots per game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He also played in 81 games, making 39 starts.

The Bulls finished last in the NBA last season in 3-point attempts, tossing up 28.8 per contest. They also finished 16th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage at a 35 percent clip.

“We’re trying to change our shooting profile,” Karnišovas said following last week's NBA Draft. “Being last in the league in rate from 3 and 3-point makes, we’re going to try to address that in the offseason.”

Carter is also a defensive-minded guard, holding a career-positive defensive box plus/minus (0.8) and a respectable defensive rating at 112. He's considered strong at the point of attack and an excellent screen navigator.

Bobby Portis, the one-time Bull and critical part of the Bucks' current identity, paid tribute to his now former teammate on social media.

Carter, 27, is an Illinois native from Maywood. He attended Proviso East High School.

